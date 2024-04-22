Charges expected after drunk driver slams into birthday party, killing 2 children in Monroe County

A suspected drunk driver is expected to face charges after slamming into the Swan Boat Club over the weekend, killing two children.

The Monroe County boat club was full of people celebrating a child's birthday when the 66-year-old woman drove through the building around 3 p.m. Saturday. Siblings, 8-year-old Layna and 5-year-old Zayn, were killed, while more than a dozen other children and adults, including Lana and Zayn's mother and older brother, were hurt.

Flat Rock Community Schools sent a letter to families mourning the children killed, who attended school in the district.

Lana and Zayn

A security camera from a nearby house captured the driver speeding through the parking lot before the crash. She stopped about 25 feet in the building.

Police are not naming the suspect yet, but neighbors say they know who she is, and they are shocked.

"We just couldn't believe it… we still can't believe it," Ed Wendreski said. "She was the nicest person, drove slow up and down the road all the time."

The suspect could be arraigned as soon as Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help bury Lana and Zayn. Money raised will also help pay for their mother and brother's medical care.