Chesterfield police searching for Kia K5 after 7-year-old hurt in hit-and-run

Chesterfield police are looking for a Kia K5 after a 7-year-old girl was hit by a car last week.

The girl was crossing Gratiot just north of 23 Mile Road with her older sister around 9 p.m. Thursday when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Police initially thought the hit-and-run vehicle was a Kia Optima, but they said Wednesday that it appears to have been a light-colored 2020 to 2022 Kia K5. The car should have minor damage to the driver's side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lee at 586-949-3426.