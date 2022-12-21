Christmas blizzard forecast coming into focus • Ridealong during gang raid • Belleville saloon closing

An extreme winter storm is headed our way and the timing couldn't be worse. Before we get into that though here's what you need to know about today:

Mostly cloudy and 33 degrees on Wednesday - pretty quiet, right? Ok good, now that that is done, let's get to the important stuff.

Beginning early Thursday night we'll see the storm start to move in, arriving initially as rain for some spots in Southeast Michigan. This rain will quickly switch over to heavy snow later Thursday night, and then it will continue, almost steadily until Saturday morning.

A strong low pressure area will go through a weather process called "Cyclogenesis" meaning the pressure of the system drops rapidly (24 mb) in 24 hours. This creates an intense wind storm and in our case it's combined with snow which will create blizzard conditions.

In order for a storm to be classified as a "blizzard" it has to meet three requirements:

- The wind has to be over 35 mph

- Falling snow has reduced visibility to under a quarter of a mile

- All of this lasts for at least 3 hours

I think we WILL see these bullet points on Friday.

The winds are expected to gust to nearly 55 mph which will cause travel to be extremely difficult. Whether it's by car or plane, if you intend to travel on Friday I would strongly suggest you look at alternatives.

It's not just snow totals, but the strong winds and extreme cold wind chills near -10.

Speaking of snow, totals are coming into focus a little more, but there are still some questions.

For one, models have a hard time modeling "blizzard conditions" because they can change so quickly. As of now, it's safe to say that many of us will see 3-6 inches but the farther northwest you are, into Oakland, Livingston, Genesse and Lapeer Counties you could easily fall into the 4-8 inch range.

Close to Lansing and west could see double-digit snowfall where a full 12 inches is possible.

The snow and wind sticks around on Saturday morning but gradually eases into Saturday late afternoon. How the roads will be will depend on how the crews can work, so Christmas Eve plans may need to be altered.

Christmas Day will be cold with a high near 19, but the wind chill will keep us feeling like 5.

Ridealong with the ATF

When federal agents smash their way into gang activity, they do it early in the morning, and it comes after months of planning. Elite agents put in hours of work and research out of the ATF's special operations division on loan to Detroit.

Roll call started at 4:15 a.m. at an undisclosed location. Jessica Dupnack and photojournalist Todd Brangan were privy to the investigations - after months of planning. The coordinated dance with other agencies was the simultaneous serving of five search warrants across Detroit as they work to dismantle gang activity.

The affiliates of the Omerta Boys and Purple Heart are specifically accused of gun crimes. Among them is 23-year-old Trevon Mathis – who got out of prison in 2021 for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and gun charges.

Special Agent in Charge Paul Vanderplow said Mathis is once again in the gun game – and hiding in plain site. According to Vanderplow, Mathis has been posting photos of himself with guns on Instagram and even using the word "trigger" in his handle, all while taunting in a screenshot of a video, rapping to the camera "the feds are coming."

Well they did.

FOX 2 photographer left a quadriplegic after motorcycle crash

In September 2021, FOX 2 photographer and editor Rob Plewa was in a devastating motorcycle crash. "The biggest challenge is to accept the face that I am a quadriplegic," he said. "A little bit of a torture that I have no brain damage because I feel like good old me, but I can't do any of the things I used to do."

Plewa visited the newsroom Tuesday, a rare trip out of the house since he was hurt. "I'm here to try to encourage people to contribute to those who need help," he said. "I never used to ask for help. Now I have to ask for help for everything."

After the crash, life changed for both Plewa and his wife of 21 years, Rita, who now has to care for him and cannot work. She has to turn him every two hours, lift him out of bed, and help him get around.

Under Michigan law, a single motorcycle crash does not pay any disability benefit. That changed under a 2019 law that eliminated unlimited medical coverage for disabled residents like Plewa.

Here's how the Michigan Spinal Cory Injury Association is helping.

6 hurt in rollover crash after using fake IDs to drink at bar

Six people were hurt in a drunken driving crash early Saturday while headed home from a bar, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, the six left the bar in two pickup trucks driven by an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old who were drunk. When one of the drivers tried to pass the other on Capac Road in Berlin Township, the trucks collided, went off the road, and rolled.

Three people were ejected in the crash. One male who was pinned under a truck had minor injuries, while another male was unconscious. He was transported to Beaumont Royal Oak due to the extent of his injuries and put on a ventilator.

The driver who caused the crash was charged with third-degree operating while Intoxicated causing serious injury, while the other driver was charged with operating while intoxicated. According to the sheriff's office, the group allegedly used fake IDs to drink at a bar. The case was referred to the Liquor Control Commission.

Diamondback Saloon of Belleville closing

Diamondback Saloon, a popular spot for dancing and live music in Belleville is closing. The owner has sold the bar along the I-94 Service Drive to retire after operating the bar since 1985.

According to the outgoing owner, Diamondback's new owners plan to make the space into an event venue. What exactly that entails isn't clear yet.

The bar's final day will be Friday, Dec. 23. It is open from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. that day, as well as from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday. Line dancing classes will be held Wednesday.

Diamondback is known for its line dancing classes, bike nights, and parties.

House votes to release report on Trump's tax returns

A report issued Tuesday by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee found that required IRS audits of Donald Trump were delayed, and committee members voted along party lines to also release tax filings of the former president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own.

The full level of detail that will be revealed is uncertain, but lawmakers said they expect to release six years of tax returns for Trump and eight affiliated companies. Some sensitive personal information would be redacted. While the 29-page report summarizing the committee’s work was issued later Tuesday night, the tax returns themselves may not be released for several more days.

The report indicates that the Trump administration may have disregarded an IRS requirement dating back to 1977 that mandates audits of a president's tax filings. The IRS only began to audit his 2015 tax filings on April 3, 2019, a date more than two years into Trump's presidency. That date also coincides with committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., making an "initial request to the IRS for the former President’s return information and related tax returns."