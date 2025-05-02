Christopher Schurr on trial: Defense calls ex-officer to the stand in his murder trial

The murder trial against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr continues Friday. Schurr was charged with second-degree murder after shooting and killing 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in April 2024.

The trial is taking place in Kent County court and FOX 2 is streaming the coverage every day. Court will resume around 9 a.m. Thursday, with delayed coverage above.

Schurr takes the stand

The ex-officer was called to the stand Friday morning to testify in his defense. He said it was important to "get my side of the story out."

He started with his upbringing before describing his training background as he worked to become a police officer. The 34-year-old grew up in Grand Rapids before finding himself in law enforcement.

He said there was a classroom element as well as exercises that the department used to train its officers in the use of their equipment like tasers and firearms.

Previous Schurr trial coverage

Three different police officers testified in defense of Schurr on Thursday, with each of them telling the jury they believed the former officer was reasonable in his decision-making in pursuing Lyoya, deploying his taser, and eventually using deadly force.

Their testimony contradicts what the prosecutor's witnesses said earlier in the trial when they told the courtroom that they believed Schurr's decision-making put him at risk.

The defense's witnesses included Capt. David Siver, Capt. Chad McKersie, who is a master taser instructor, and officer Jason Gady, who trains law enforcement in use-of-force.

Thursday wrapped up with defense witnesses that specialized in kinesiology and exercise fitness - who testified about Schurr's exhaustion and fatigue during his struggle - and a biomedical scientist who testified on taser usage.

In the days prior, the judge had denied a request to declare a mistrial from the defense over the testimony of the prosecution's witnesses.

The backstory:

On April 4, 2022, Patrick Lyoya, 26, and a friend were driving in Grand Rapids when an officer pulled up behind them. Schurr, the only officer in his squad vehicle at the time, called a traffic stop in the area of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue.

Schurr originally pulled Lyoya over for having improper vehicle registration. Lyoya had already been on probation at the time of the stop, which was for owning a license plate that was registered to a different vehicle than the one he was driving.

Lyoya ignored Schurr's orders when he exited his car. He later walked away from the officer, leading Schurr to try and grab him by the arm. Lyoya instead ran.

Related article

The altercation between Schurr and Lyoya eventually led to the officer chasing him, calling for backup, and ordering Lyoya to stop resisting several times. The two continued to wrestle, leading to Schurr pulling out a taser, which Lyoya pushed away.

The scene ended with Schurr on top of Lyoya, who was chest down on the ground. Schurr at times could be heard telling Lyoya to let go of his taser. Minutes later, Schurr drew his gun, presses it against the back of Lyoya's head, and shoots him.

The entire incident happened over 5 minutes, from 8:11 a.m. to 8:16 a.m.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting.