Christopher Schurr's trial continues Thursday after judge denies mistrial request for cop charged with murder

The Brief The defense in Christopher Schurr's murder trial will continue calling witnesses Thursday. Schurr shot and killed a 26-year-old driver named Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in 2022. The defense requested a mistrial on Wednesday, but that was denied.



The murder trial against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr continues Thursday.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder after shooting and killing 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in April 2024.

The trial is taking place in Kent County court and FOX 2 is streaming the coverage every day. Court will resume around 9 a.m. Thursday, with delayed coverage above.

On Wednesday, the prosecution continued questioning Nicholas Bloomfield, who reviews uses of force before resting its case.

While Bloomfield agrees Schurr was reasonable in his first actions, he said the ex-officer's use of a taser was done too close to the target and without the goal of retaining possession of the tool.

After the prosecution rested, the defense requested a motion for a mistrial, based on testimony from Bloomfield and another witness called by the prosecution, arguing they were not experts in the fields they gave opinions on and their lack of knowledge of Michigan law.

The judge denied this request, and the defense began calling witnesses, including several members of the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The backstory:

On April 4, 2022, Patrick Lyoya, 26, and a friend were driving in Grand Rapids when an officer pulled up behind them. Schurr, the only officer in his squad vehicle at the time, called a traffic stop in the area of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue.

Schurr originally pulled Lyoya over for having improper vehicle registration. Lyoya had already been on probation at the time of the stop, which was for owning a license plate that was registered to a different vehicle than the one he was driving.

Lyoya ignored Schurr's orders when he exited his car. He later walked away from the officer, leading Schurr to try and grab him by the arm. Lyoya instead ran.

The altercation between Schurr and Lyoya eventually led to the officer chasing him, calling for backup, and ordering Lyoya to stop resisting several times. The two continued to wrestle, leading to Schurr pulling out a taser, which Lyoya pushed away.

The scene ended with Schurr on top of Lyoya, who was chest down on the ground. Schurr at times could be heard telling Lyoya to let go of his taser. Minutes later, Schurr drew his gun, presses it against the back of Lyoya's head, and shoots him.

The entire incident happened over 5 minutes, from 8:11 a.m. to 8:16 a.m.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting.