Christopher Schurr trial: Testimony continues for murder case against officer who shot Patrick Lyoya

Christopher Schurr, a former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder, returns to court Wednesday for his trial. Schurr shot a 26-year-old driver named Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in 2022. The first two days of trial included testimony from both witnesses and experts.



Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder for killing Patrick Lyoya in 2022, returns to court Wednesday as his trial continues.

The trial is taking place in Kent County court. Court will resume around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Defense calls first witness

Bob McFarlane was the first witness the defense called. He is an expert in forensic video analyst.

Judge quashes mistrial request

Before the defense presented its case, attorneys for Schurr moved for a mistrial based on testimony from both Nicholas Bloomfield and Seth Stoughton, arguing they were not experts in the fields they gave opinions on and their lack of knowledge of Michigan law.

"We believe that the evidence presented, prejudiced the defendant to the extent that the fundamental goals of accuracy and fairness are threatened by allowing Mr. Stoughton and Mr. Bloomfield to opine on standards that are not applicable under Michigan law," the defense said.

The judge dismissed the request by Schurr's attorneys calling for a mistrial.

Prosecution rests case

After approximately two days of testimony, the prosecution rested its case against Schurr.

It ended with the last witness, Bloomfield, telling the court he did not see Lyoya attempt to harm Schurr. While he saw Lyoya grab Schurr's taser, because both cartridges from the tool had been used, the threat of the officer becoming incapacitated by Lyoya using it against him was minimal.

"All of those things together would lead a reasonable officer to conclude that they do not have grounds to reasonably articulate that they were under an immediate threat of receiving great bodily harm, great bodily injury, or death," he told the court.

Bloomfield back on the stand

Day 3 of Schurr's trial continued with Bloomfield's testimony about the actions of the officer.

While Bloomfield agrees Schurr was reasonable in his first actions, he said the ex-officer's use of a taser was done too close to the target and without the goal of retaining possession of the tool.

NMI - or Neuromuscular Incapacitation - which happens when someone is struck by a taser, is most likely when deployed 7 feet from the target. It also should be deployed above and below the waistline.

"The taser is a force-option - was reasonable, however, the manner in which it was deployed was tactically unsound," he told the court.

Based on Bloomfield's perspective, Schurr was not in a position to feel an immediate threat.

"I didn't see anything in the facts of this particular case that would lead me to believe that a reasonable officer would have felt that that was an immediate threat at the time deadly force was applied," he said.

Previous Schurr trial coverage:

The second day of coverage included three witnesses providing testimony: an expert in the taser that Schurr was armed with during the incident, a professor who studies police tactics, and a former officer who trains police officers.

The experts included Bryan Chiles, who works at the company that manufactures the taser, Seth Stoughton, a law professor in South Carolina who studies "officer-created jeopardy," and Nicholas Bloomfield, who reviews uses of force.

In dissecting Schurr's bodycam footage, Bloomfield said the officer had made reasonable decisions in trying to apprehend Lyoya when he struck him in the knees, as well as when he was wrestling with him on the ground.

He did take issue with how Schurr deployed the taser.

Day two testimony includes taser expert, police tactics professor

Day one witnesses take the stand

The backstory:

On April 4, 2022, Patrick Lyoya, 26, and a friend were driving in Grand Rapids when an officer pulled up behind them. Schurr, the only officer in his squad vehicle at the time, called a traffic stop in the area of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue.

Schurr originally pulled Lyoya over for having improper vehicle registration. Lyoya had already been on probation at the time of the stop, which was for owning a license plate that was registered to a different vehicle than the one he was driving.

Lyoya ignored Schurr's orders when he exited his car. He later walked away from the officer, leading Schurr to try and grab him by the arm. Lyoya instead ran.

The altercation between Schurr and Lyoya eventually led to the officer chasing him, calling for backup, and ordering Lyoya to stop resisting several times. The two continued to wrestle, leading to Schurr pulling out a taser, which Lyoya pushed away.

The scene ended with Schurr on top of Lyoya, who was chest down on the ground. Schurr at times could be heard telling Lyoya to let go of his taser. Minutes later, Schurr drew his gun, presses it against the back of Lyoya's head, and shoots him.

The entire incident happened over 5 minutes, from 8:11 a.m. to 8:16 a.m.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting.