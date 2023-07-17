Clawson speakeasy transforms into immersive 'Weiss in the Wild'

Step into Clawson's Weiss Distilling, where you'll be transported to the jungle.

For Weiss in the Wild, the speakeasy has been transformed into an immersive experience, with branches and monkeys hanging from the ceiling of the dark room, as animal noises surround you.

(Weiss Distilling)

Sip cocktails from a new menu that includes themed craft cocktails in tiki cups and other creative beverages.

All the cocktails are made with Weiss's spirits – vodka, gin, rum, absinthe, whiskey, and a special one-year anniversary bourbon.

Looking for a drink that is fragrant and not overly sweet? Try Grow A Girlfriend, a gin cocktail with elderflower liqueur, cucumber, honey, citric acid, and lemon bitters.

The Buy A Girlfriend cocktail (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

If you like spicy drinks, be sure to order the Weiss-A-Rita, a distillery take on a margarita featuring Weiss Lightning whiskey, orange liqueur, simple syrup, lime, hellfire bitters, and sea salt, with a chili salt rim. The hellfire bitters give this cocktail a kick that pairs perfectly with the sweetness.

The menu also includes a number of drinks with summer flare, like Bye Bye Birdie, a rum cocktail made with rose amaro, raspberry, demerara, pineapple, lime, and dragonfruit, or the Trop Cherry, made with gin, peach, mango, dragonfruit, banana, coconut, lime, pineapple, and cherries.

The Bye Bye Birdie cocktail (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Weiss also has alcohol-free cocktails.

See the full menu here.

Plus, staff have been dropping off tokens at Metro Detroit bars. Find one and bring it to the distillery for a special gift.

The coins hidden at bars (Weiss Distilling)

The speakeasy, which opened early last year, completely transforms every few months. In the fall, Halloweiss took over the space with spooky decor and Halloween drinks. Then, Weiss on Ice, a winter wonderland, filled the distillery. And more is coming, the distillery hinted.

Weiss Distilling Co. is at 34 E. 14 Mile Rd. Bar seating is first come, first served, while reservations can be made for tables here.