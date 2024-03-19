Clinton Township explosion concerns • Hunters fed up with bad taxidermist • Historic school to be demolished

An inspection of the Clinton Township explosion site won't begin until next month, and residents are not happy.

They attended a Board of Trustees meeting to share their concerns and frustrations Monday, two weeks after illegally stored nitrous oxide and butane tanks exploded inside the building that housed Select Distributors and Goo. The blasts killed a 19-year-old man.

"What kind of danger exists at the site?" one resident asked during the public comment portion of the meeting.

City officials, Michigan State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will conduct a thorough inspection in April.

One of the biggest concerns revolved around inspections. The board said they did inspect the building that blew up in 2022, and it passed. But without having probable cause, the township cannot reinspect a business.

"In light of the increase in vape shops in recent years, perhaps we need to adopt more regulations that mandate regular, ongoing inspections of such businesses," said Stephania Messina, a Clinton Township resident. "It’s appropriate that when events like this happen that we look at the laws and seek to find how we can adjust these regulations to make our residents safer."

Historic school to be demolished despite opposition

The decision to tear down Roosevelt Elementary School in Keego Harbor was approved by a majority vote of 4-2 from the West Bloomfield School District's Board of Education.

Demolition prep is scheduled to begin soon, but some community members were still fighting to keep it standing by making one last appeal to the board.

At Monday's meeting, held at West Bloomfield High School, dozens of people wore "Roosevelt for Everybody" shirts while pleading with the board not to go through with the demolition.

One of the organizers of The Concerned Citizens To Save Roosevelt said they have been fighting the same fight since 2017 – when a bond was passed to renovate the building. The group wanted to turn it into housing or a community center, but since then, no renovations have taken place.

Elderly sisters brutally assaulted in Dearborn

A home invasion suspect is in custody after a violent sexual assault of a pair of elderly women in a normally quiet Dearborn neighborhood Sunday.

The home invasion took place in the Outer Drive and Southfield area. Officers responded to the scene at 2 p.m. to find the injured victims.

The women are sisters, with one in her 80s and the other in her 70s. The suspect was already wanted for a similar attack on a teen girl. Neighbors say that one of the women ran naked from the home for help - which likely saved both of their lives.

The 52-year-old suspect was tracked down at a nearby Melvindale motel, where he was arrested after police collected evidence and spoke to witnesses.

Both women remain hospitalized for their injuries.

Nightclub where man was killed was already on officers' radar

Romulus police say there had already been complaints made about Luxury Nightz Bar & Grill before a fatal shooting at the club over the weekend.

A man was killed while two others were hurt early Sunday at the bar on Merriman and Van Born.

Police said they had received several complaints about too many people inside, and officers were at the bar for a parking complaint when the shooting happened.

Sources allege the owner, Dwayne Jones, is not paying rent and is serving alcohol without a license, a violation of the lease.

Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight said the city doesn't tolerate that kind of behavior.

"We’ve already gotten multiple city divisions and departments looking into this facility, making sure it’s legal to be operated and if it's not, we will take appropriate action," he said.

Hunters fed up with bad taxidermist

Taxidermist Jayson Clark is as elusive to his customers as some exotic animal.

"I think he's just scamming people," said Chris, a victim.

Some customers say after they deliver their catches to his house/business and pay him upfront, he becomes hard to track down.

"There were at least two or three times when I actually scheduled to go to his house, and at the last minute, he wasn't there," said Kyle.

They say Jayson Clark promises to give his customer their trophies, but doesn't answer the door.

He gets ordered to appear at court and doesn't show. He promises to give his customer's trophies to Rob Wolchek, but remains as elusive as a bigfoot.

And when Wolchek did catch up with him:

"When I get home from f-cking' doing something, I'm not going to step out of my house, after I walk in, and step back out and deal with this bullsh--," he said.

Riley Strain shown with police in video before student's disappearance

Newly released video shows Riley Strain interacting with Nashville police before the college student was reported missing.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released bodycam footage that took place on Gay Street on the night of March 8, the same evening Strain went missing.

Strain was seen walking down a street wearing a shirt similar to that seen in a photo MNPD released on March 11. He can be heard greeting Officer Reginald Young, who asks him how he’s doing, to which Strain responded saying he’s "good."

Authorities said the 22-year-old University of Missouri student "did not appear distressed."