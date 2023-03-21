Clinton Twp parents charged with starving 2-year-old son to death

article

The Macomb County Prosecutor announced charges filed against the parents of a 2-year-old boy after he starved to death last Thursday.

Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were both charged in connection to the death of their 2-year-old son on Thursday, March 16 in Clinton Township.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor, the couple reported finding their son dead in his crib that day after he had starved to death.

Cheek, 25, and Zaitona, 27, were both charged with second degree murder and child abuse and were ordered held on a $1 million cash bond. They are both facing life in prison.

"I would like to thank the Clinton Township Police Department for their hard work during this investigation in the child’s death," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

No other details were released.