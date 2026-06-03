Clintondale High School cancels prom after gun threat

The Brief A threat of a student bringing a gun to prom sparked the event to be canceled for Clintondale High School. The special night was to be held at Blossom Heath Inn, in St. Clair Shores.



A disappointing night for Clintondale High School seniors — their prom was canceled shortly before it was set to begin due to safety concerns.

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Officials were made aware of a serious threat just an hour before the event involving a student allegedly planning to bring a gun to prom.

The big night was scheduled to take place in St. Clair Shores at Blossom Heath Inn. It's a night they won't forget — because sadly, it never happened.

FOX 2 spoke to the woman who worked to make this a beautiful night for students and who didn't find out it was canceled until late last night.

"I didn't believe it at first. I thought my friend was playing a joke on me until my friend sent me a link, and I was just like, 'Oh my gosh,'" said Heather Bacon, Bacon's Balloon Decor.

"I was really disappointed because prom is not just an event — it's a milestone for the kids."

Bacon spoke about the planning and anticipation for the evening.

"There was a lot of planning that went into it — very particular color schemes, customized decals on the backdrops — and we were looking forward to it," she said. "We got there, we set everything up, and it looked great. They put a lot of effort into the centerpieces, and the DJ already had the music bumping.

"So I was excited. The kids were going to have a lot of fun, and it's unfortunate."

Interim Superintendent Kevin Knoblock sent us a statement that reads in part:

"We understand and share the disappointment felt by our students and families, as well as the time, effort, and expense invested into this special occasion. Student safety, however, will always remain our highest priority."

The owner of Bacon's Balloon Decor says she is willing to recreate their special prom night at no charge.