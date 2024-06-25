Motorcycle of murdered Oakland County deputy displayed in Rochester

Family and friends are still reeling from the loss of Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling – killed in the line of duty while investigating a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

"We’re just devastated. Completely devastated," said Shadd Missinne, a family friend.

Missine describes Bradley as an "all around good guy" who loved his family, hunting, and his job. He was 30 years old.

The nine-year veteran of the force leaves behind three young children, and had another child on the way.

Bradley Reckling and his family (Photo: OCSO)

"He always talked about his family," Missine said, who came to pay his respects at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester — where Bradley's motorcycle, helmet, and jacket are on display.

Missinne says he knew Bradley for more than 20 years; they would go hunting together.

Fallen Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling's motorcycle on display at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester.

"The phone call Saturday night from my son just totally rocked me," he said.

The deputy was killed Saturday night on Detroit’s east side. He was following a stolen vehicle when the suspects got out and shot him.

Bradley was on the case since the vehicle was stolen out of Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights earlier that day.

Police say it was an ambush. Three people are now in custody, awaiting charges.

Bradley's widow, Jacqueline Reckling, spoke with FOX News Tuesday morning – remembering him as a loving husband, a dedicated detective, the best dad, and an "exceptional human being."

"He was funny and so social and lively. Every time he entered a room, everyone gravitated towards him because he just had such a bright soul," she said. "The world is going to be a lot darker without him."

Within days of Bradley's murder, the community stepped up to support the deputy's family – raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for them, and taking time to honor his courage.

"There’s been so much love and support from so many different foundations and businesses, and honestly just our local community in general," Jacqueline said. "So we are truly, truly appreciative for everything that everyone has done."

Donors even offered to pay off their mortgage, while others offered to cook them meals.

There is both a GoFundMe, and a fundraiser called Mission Oakland that was created by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, where you can pledge support.

"He taught so much to our girls, and they looked up to him so much. They wanted to be just like him, and they deserved so much more time with him," Jacqueline said. "The Oakland County Sheriff's Office lost a talented and dedicated detective this weekend, but more significantly, our family lost everything."

The motorcycle tribute is open to the public through Friday.

A vigil will be held Wednesday night at Romeo High School.

Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Friday at 10 am, at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills.

"The Detroit Police Department is still actively working with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on a warrant submission," DPD said in a release to FOX 2. "The suspects are currently held at the Detroit Detention Center for murder charges."

Anyone with information about Bradley's murder is being asked to anonymously call Detroit’s Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or contact DetroitRewards.tv.

"If it moves the case forward, we are offering a $5,000 reward," according to DPD.