Confirmed Michigan coronavirus cases jump to 16

Test results for positive coronavirus COVID-19 spiked to 12 Thursday night and are now 16, according to the State of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the health departments in Ingham, Kent, Montcalm, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties announced Thursday night 10 new adults had tested presumptive positive for the virus. Bringing the total of COVID-19 cases at the time to 12.

“We continue to urge Michiganders to take precautions to prevent the spread COVID-19 in our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We have to proactively implement community mitigation strategies that will help prevent the spread of the disease, and particularly protect our most vulnerable Michiganders.”

In the coming hours after the number of cases spiked, Gov. Whitmer announced a statewide closure of all school buildings K-12. The mandated closure is to begin Monday, March 16 and to last through April 5.

Clinical specimens were collected from the individuals and sent to the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories where they tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

The cases include:

An adult female from Ingham County with history of travel on a cruise.

Two adult females from Kent County and one adult male, all with history of international travel.

An adult female from Montcalm with history of international travel.

Two adult males from Oakland County; one with no travel history and one with domestic travel.

An adult male from St. Clair County with history of domestic travel.

One adult female and one adult male from Washtenaw County; one with history of domestic travel and one with history of international travel.

There are steps residents can take to prevent spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease.

Friday, the Oakland County Health Division released a list of potential exposure sites relating to its three current patients. You can see that list here.

Here is what is recommended:

Washing your hands with soap and water.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

Right now, there are no additional precautions recommended for the general public in the United States.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Since the first cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Michigan, a number of events have been canceled and some public businesses are beginning to close.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

