Cousin of missing teen Zion Foster appears in court charged with lying to police

There is still no trace of missing, 17-year-old Zion Foster.



"The last time I saw my baby was on the 4th," said mom Ciera Milton.



Last week Milton told FOX 2 that her daughter was picked up by a cousin, Jaylin Brazier, to hang out at a home on Detroit’s west side, which was something they did often.



But, she never made it back to her mom, who lives in Eastpointe.



"My baby, 17, had so much life to live," Milton said.



On Monday Jaylin Brazier was in an Eastpointe court, charged for lying to the police – after he was questioned about her disappearance.



Judge Kathleen Galen – spoke right at him in court.



"There is a 17-year-old, his cousin, is missing or in grave danger, or worse yet, maybe dead," Galen said.

Inset: Jaylin Foster, Jaylin Brazier in court.

Later last week – Detroit police submitted a homicide warrant request for Brazier to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. It was returned to investigators, pending further investigation.



FOX 2 is told, there is not an active warrant for Brazier in Detroit, but, Judge Galen brought it up.



"If those allegations are true, it speaks to the dangerousness of this individual," Galen said.



Ultimately she set bond for Brazier at $250,000 cash surety.

His court-appointed attorney said this, about his client.



"He’s in good spirits, he’s indicated that he vehemently denies the charges and is looking for his day in court," said Matt Licata.



Licata was asked if Brazier said anything to him about where Zion Foster is.



"For purposes of the arraignment, it is pretty cut and dry, we don’t get into the facts of the case," Licata said.

