COVID-19 in Michigan: A look back at key moments early in the pandemic

March 10 marks one year since the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Michigan.

After that news, life quickly changed. Cleaning supplies became scarce, businesses were forced to temporarily shutter their doors, and some people moved to work from home, while others were laid off.

A number of orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came at the start of the pandemic. These orders closed businesses, restricted gatherings, and limited activities.

Those orders would be extended, changed, and rescinded as case numbers would fluctuate, and more orders would be issued.

A year into the pandemic and orders are still being issued and adjusted.

Check out a timeline of key moments early in the pandemic: