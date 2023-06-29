CPS worker on leave after baby's death • Warren police face $50M lawsuit • Crime blitz nets 440+ arrests

After sources say a 9-month-old Detroit girl had signs of abuse when she died, a Child Protective Services agency supervisor is on leave.

Kinsley Evans' family said they had been trying to regain custody of the girl for months. They said they brought their concerns to the state as they fought for the girl. However, they were never able to get custody of Kinsley, and she died June 26 after she was found not breathing.

Asia Nelson, Kinsley's grandmother, said the girl was with her biological father for a Memorial Day visit that was supposed to last only a few hours. However, when the family went to get her, her father allegedly wouldn't give Kinsley back.

"When we tried to go get her, he said I'm not giving her back to y'all," Nelson said.

Nelson and her daughter, Keondra Irving, said they contacted Detroit Police this month to do a welfare check on the baby. One officer reported seeing Kinsley inside the apartment at Schaefer Highway and reported the girl was fine.

Nelson said they tried to get CPS involved and petitioned the 36th District Court to get her back, but not in time.

"I screamed for help over and over again. I did it the right way," Nelson said.

440+ arrested in Warren's 'biggest crime sweep'

A massive crime blitz in Warren led to more than 440 people being arrested, Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

The arrests were part of Operation Preventing Acts of Community Tragedy (PACT). Starting on May 29, Dwyer said officers began implementation of the operation, which went on for four weeks and netted hundreds of arrests and charges.

Officers also recovered 24 stolen cars, seized 68 guns, and arrested 339 people who had outstanding warrants.

"You come to Warren to commit a felony, commit a misdemeanor, you're going to pay a price, guaranteed," Dwyer said.

Estranged boyfriend of missing woman convicted of murder 15 years later

Nearly 15 years after Krista Lueth disappeared, her killer - an estranged ex-boyfriend - is awaiting sentencing.

Lueth's family reported her missing in November 2008 after she didn't show up for classes at Michigan State University. She left her pet locked in her apartment and food cooking on the stove, as if she had only stepped out for a moment.

Brad Cournaya, 56, is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole when he is sentenced Aug. 28.

Lueth's body has never been found, but police say forensic and circumstantial evidence was enough to convict Cournaya.

Cournaya is already in prison after he was convicted of trafficking a minor in 2017.

$50 million lawsuit filed against police after Warren jail assault

Several Warren police officers, including one who has been fired, and the city are facing a $50 million lawsuit stemming from an assault in the jail.

Jaquwan Smith was being booked after he was arrested earlier this month. Video from inside the jail showed Officer Matthew Rodriguez, 48, knocking Smith to the ground.

According to Attorney James Harrington, Rodriquez allegedly told Smith, "Hurry up and take the picture you little b----," to which Smith replied, "I ain't no b----."

The video showed Rodriquez slam Smith's head on the ground and hit him again after he was on the ground. Rodriquez then threw Smith into a cell. As he did that, Harrington alleges that he said. "Now say you're sorry."

Two other officers were also in the video. The lawsuit names Rodriquez, the city, and the two other officers, who are not identified. Rodriquez was fired this week.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the other officers acted appropriately, and he doesn't understand why there was "such a rush to file the lawsuit."

Air Quality Alert still in effect

It is advised that people limit their time outside due to the ongoing Air Quality Alert in Southeast Michigan.

Though the Air Quality Index fluctuates, the Detroit area's air quality has remained in the top five worst for about the past 24 hours.

"When you have a decrease in the oxidation from the pollution and the haze we have out there, it can really stress your heart, and that stress can lead to heart failure, it can lead to arrhythmias, it can lead to heart attacks," said Dr. Shukri David, the chief of cardiology at Ascension Providence Hospital. "Understand your risk factors and know what your limitations are. Don't try to overexert."

The haze remains over Metro Detroit on Thursday, with some rain chances in the forecast.

Titan latest: Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in wreckage

Human remains have likely been recovered from the wreckage of the submersible that imploded during an underwater voyage to view the Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The news came hours after the announcement that debris from the Titan, collected from the seafloor more than 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) below the surface of the North Atlantic, had arrived in St. John's, Newfoundland. Twisted chunks of the submersible were unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier.

Recovering and scrutinizing the wreckage is a key part of the investigation into why the Titan imploded last week, killing all five people on board. The multiday search and eventual recovery of debris from the 22-foot (6.7-meter) vessel captured the world's attention.

Read more here.