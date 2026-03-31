Crews work to clean up abandoned Detroit apartment that has become hot spot for illegal dumping

The Brief An abandoned Detroit apartment complex where illegal dumping has become a problem is being cleaned up. Some who live near Greenfield Terrace say crime is also a problem around the property. Councilmember Mary Waters had staff from her team join the effort.



Crews are busy Tuesday morning cleaning up mounds of trash at an abandoned Detroit apartment complex that has become a place for illegal dumping.

Debris has piled up at Greenfield Terrace on Greenfield near McNichols, and people in the area are sick of the mess and crime they say surrounds the property. When FOX 2 visited the site Monday, people who live nearby said they wish police would step up patrols, citing drugs and prostitution at the apartment, which has become a spot for squatters and dumping.

A planned cleanup Tuesday aims to fix the mess that has been building.

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Mary Waters, a member of the Detroit City Council, dispatched staff from her team to help.

"As an At Large member of Detroit City Council my responsibilities are citywide, not limited by district. Our neighborhoods must be as clean as corporate downtown. That area on Greenfield from McNichols to Puritan must be permanently cleaned up now while property owners are held accountable", she said. "The accumulation of sheer filth in that area did not happen overnight. I applaud Detroiters that have demanded an end to endangering the health, safety and welfare of our citizens."