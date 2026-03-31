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Crews work to clean up abandoned Detroit apartment that has become hot spot for illegal dumping

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 31, 2026 10:44am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit City Council member takes action to help clean up abandoned apartment

Detroit City Council member takes action to help clean up abandoned apartment

Detroit Councilmember Mary Waters dispatched a team of her staff Tuesday morning to help cleanup a mess surrounding an abandoned apartment complex on Greenfield near McNichols.

The Brief

    • An abandoned Detroit apartment complex where illegal dumping has become a problem is being cleaned up.
    • Some who live near Greenfield Terrace say crime is also a problem around the property.
    • Councilmember Mary Waters had staff from her team join the effort.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crews are busy Tuesday morning cleaning up mounds of trash at an abandoned Detroit apartment complex that has become a place for illegal dumping.

Debris has piled up at Greenfield Terrace on Greenfield near McNichols, and people in the area are sick of the mess and crime they say surrounds the property. When FOX 2 visited the site Monday, people who live nearby said they wish police would step up patrols, citing drugs and prostitution at the apartment, which has become a spot for squatters and dumping. 

A planned cleanup Tuesday aims to fix the mess that has been building.

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Detroit neighborhood angry over trash dumped at abandoned Greenfield apartment complex
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Detroit neighborhood angry over trash dumped at abandoned Greenfield apartment complex

Many driving southbound on Greenfield Road passing McNichols in Detroit may see a messy situation at an abandoned apartment complex. Residents in the neighborhood were upset as trash, junk and graffiti marked the area.

Mary Waters, a member of the Detroit City Council, dispatched staff from her team to help.

"As an At Large member of Detroit City Council my responsibilities are citywide, not limited by district. Our neighborhoods must be as clean as corporate downtown. That area on Greenfield from McNichols to Puritan must be permanently cleaned up now while property owners are held accountable", she said. "The accumulation of sheer filth in that area did not happen overnight. I applaud Detroiters that have demanded an end to endangering the health, safety and welfare of our citizens."

The Source: Previous reporting and a press release from Mary Waters was used.

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