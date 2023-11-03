Custodian killed at Redford Union HS • UAW highlights Stellantis deal • Lodge Freeway shooting investigation

A Detroit man is in custody after police say he killed a co-worker at Redford Union High School.

The suspect and victim, who are both custodians at the school, were involved in a fight around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the assault happened in an area of the school where there were no students or teachers, and there was no danger to them.

An investigation is ongoing.

UAW highlights Stellantis deal

The UAW highlighted what's inside Stellantis' tentative deal before it heads to a membership vote.

It parallels the Ford contract in many ways.

The new agreement has a 25% wage increase which Vice President Rich Boyer said, is greater than the 23% wage increase from 2001 to 2022 combined. Cost of living increases were also met for both salaried and hourly workers, he added.

The UAW estimates starting wages for production workers will increase by 67 percent from $18.04 to $30.10 per hour combined with COLA. The top wages will increase by 33 percent from $31.77 to $42.44 an hour.

All UAW members also will receive a $5,000 ratification bonus, which UAW President Shawn Fain called a "pot sweetener."

"We knew that record profits meant record contracts," Fain said.

Police investigate Lodge Freeway shooting

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting on the Lodge.

Police closed the southbound side of the freeway near 7 Mile in Detroit to look for evidence. Police have released few details about the shooting, aside from saying that it was non-fatal.

Rabies found in stray dog

A stray dog found in Detroit tested positive for rabies.

The animal was found by an Oakland County resident before bringing it to a vet in Farmington Hills when it started showing rabies symptoms on Oct. 25. A veterinarian determined the dog should be euthanized.

The dog didn't bite the resident, according to a release from the county. But they were exposed to the dog's saliva.

"This rabies case is a reminder of how vital it is for dog owners to have their pets vaccinated to prevent the spread of disease," said Bob Gatt, manager of Oakland County Animal Control. "It not only protects other pets but children and adults, as well."

Detroit's Barkside Dog Bar opens this weekend

A dog park and bar combo opens Saturday in Detroit.

Barkside Dog Bar at 7960 Kercheval Ave. is a membership-based indoor and outdoor dog park with a place for animals to play and a bar servicing up beer, wine, cocktails, mocktails, and coffee for humans.

Staff partnered with behavioral specialists at Michigan Humane to train their staff on understanding dog body language and how to properly engage with dogs. Dogs will be monitored by employees as they play.

"We have an indoor area where dogs can play off-leash, a covered patio which will be enclosed and heated during the winter, TVs, speakers throughout, and complimentary WiFi," said co-owner David Oh. "We really wanted to create a casual, clean, and safe space where Detroiters can hang out with their four-legged friends, and I think we've done just that with our space."

Temperatures will be in the 50s through the weekend before hitting 60 Monday.

Israel faces pressure to pause invasion of Gaza as Palestinian death toll passes 9,000

Israeli troops battling Hamas militants encircled Gaza City on Thursday, the military said, as the Palestinian death toll rose above 9,000. U.S. and Arab leaders raised pressure on Israel to ease its siege of Gaza and at least briefly halt its attacks in order to aid civilians.

Nearly four weeks after Hamas' deadly rampage in Israel sparked the war, U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken was heading to the region for talks Friday in Israel and Jordan following President Joe Biden's suggestion for a humanitarian "pause" in the fighting. The aim would be to let in aid for Palestinians and let out more foreign nationals and wounded. Around 800 people left over the past two days.

Israel did not immediately respond to Biden’s suggestion. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has previously ruled out a cease-fire, said Thursday: "We are advancing … Nothing will stop us." He vowed to destroy Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.

Read more here.