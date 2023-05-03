Customs finds 3,175 pounds of weed hidden in tires in Detroit

article

A semi-truck entering the United States in Detroit had 3,175 pounds of marijuana hidden in tires, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said.

The truck entered the country from Canada on April 20 and was referred to an extra screening at the Fort Street Cargo Facility.

During that search, the weed was found hidden inside the tires in brown packing paper and garbage bags.

The marijuana, cargo, tractor, and trailer were seized by CBP.

"The CBP officers in Detroit continue to work diligently—day and night—to accomplish our border security mission in order to protect our nation and the communities we serve," said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. "This success is a testament to their hard work and dedication."