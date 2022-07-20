Danielle Stislicki murder investigation: Evidentiary hearing in case of Floyd Galloway Jr. Wednesday

article

An evidentiary hearing in the case of a man charged with the disappearance of a missing Farmington Hills woman is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Floyd Galloway Jr. was charged with the murder of Danielle Stislicki, a 28-year-old woman who disappeared in December 2016. The Berkley man, who pleaded guilty to charges of kidnappings and criminal sexual conduct in a separate case in late 2017 was later identified as a person of interest in Stislicki's case.

However, it would be more than a year and a half before he would be charged. Since then, his trial has been delayed several times over the course of two years.

Wednesday's hearing has to do with evidence in the case, after attorneys for Galloway accused the former police chief of Troy of breaking the law when he shared the results of a polygraph test that the defendant took with the Farmington Hills former police chief.

The defense called the sharing of information a violation of due process. It's the latest development in a case that is now creeping on six years with no resolution.

The hearing is scheduled in front of Judge Phyllis McMillen for 2:30 p.m. FOX 2 will stream the hearing live on FOX2Detroit.com and on YouTube.

What happened to Danielle Stislicki?

Danielle disappeared on Dec. 2, 2016, as she was leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield. Galloway was a former security guard there and has long been considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

The then 28-year-old woman finished her shift that day and was expecting to meet a friend but she never showed up.

The next morning, her 2015 Jeep Renegade was found parked outside her apartment at Independence Green Apartments near Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills.

The SUV was locked and, when police searched it, they found her purse with her credit cards, driver's license, and other personal items.

They did not find her phone, which police have said was a key piece of evidence.

Three weeks later, Galloway's home in Berkley was searched and evidence was collected. It would be three years before it was revealed what the evidence was.

Over the course of the next three years, thousands of dollars were raised to assist with the search for Danielle and Farmington Hills police wrote #FindDani on squad cars to keep the search alive. Flyers were also posted in dozens of businesses in surrounding cities.

Her location or remains have never been found.

Charging Floyd Galloway with murder

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office had denied charging Galloway with Danielle's murder multiple times but in April 2019, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office took over the case and ultimately charged him with her murder.

Galloway was arrested in June 2017 on unrelated charges in Livonia. He was charged with kidnappings, criminal sexual conduct, and assault after a woman was grabbed at a Livonia park, dragged down an embankment, and nearly strangled.

He ultimately pleaded guilty in Wayne County on those charges and was sentenced to 16 to 35 years in prison in December 2017.

After Nessel took over the case, her office announced Galloway would be charged with Danielle's murder. Over the course of the investigation, it was discovered that several dozen search warrants had been executed at various places connected to Galloway in connection with this case.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus said the department believed Galloway had tried to hide evidence along the way.

A preliminary hearing for Galloway was held in September 2019, which featured 15 witnesses and dozens of pieces of evidence. A judge eventually ruled that probable cause was evident and ordered Galloway to trial. The latest date for trial was scheduled for July 11, but that date has past.