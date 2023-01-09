David Woodger's death: Missing barber's body confirmed as remains found in burned home in August

article

It took more than five months but authorities over the weekend identified remains found in a burned home in August as missing Detroit barber David Woodger.

The 46-year-old barber and father of three was reported missing on July 21 when he never returned home after leaving his barber shop on 7 Mile Ryan and Mound.

He closed his shop between 8:45 and 9 p.m. and by 1 a.m., his brother told FOX 2 in January that they knew something as wrong.

"So by 12:30, 1 o’clock we start calling him and we didn’t get an answer," said his brother Winfred Woodger. "(We) called his phone all the way up to Friday and then it just stopped ringing."

For a week, Woodger's family searched for him. On Aug. 1, Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said he was last known with a ‘lifelong friend' that day, who is now a suspect in his disappearance and death.

During that update, McGinnis said they had received a tip about human remains in a burned out home on Goddard Street in Detroit.

Police say DNA results they received five months later confirmed it was the body of David, but they declined to share additional details on the case.

Authorities have not said how Woodger died or provided a possible motive.

David is married and has three children and a large extended family. He and his brother Winfred operate barbershops in Detroit, central Florida, and Accra, Ghana, which is in Africa.

His wife, Piper Reynolds, also confirmed his death on Facebook.

"Yesterday was one of the hardest days of my life, I received a phone call from the police informing me that the DNA results came back indicating that my husband, David is no longer with us," Piper wrote. "Please continue to pray for us during this difficult time."

