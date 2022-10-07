Deadly outcomes in Dearborn, Detroit reveal how police struggle to navigate mental illness, firearm access

It took seven hours before police managed to take a suspect into custody following a standoff in a Dearborn hotel Thursday evening. One person died from a gunshot sustained earlier in the day.

After crisis negotiators were able to get the armed 38-year-old suspect to surrender, the Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin gave a familiar description of the shooter.

"The … suspect has a history of mental illness and drug abuse," the chief said. "There is a broader issue here than what is just happening in the city of Dearborn. The combination of mental illness and access to firearms."

Dearborn's mayor further elaborated on how mental health issues had been intertwined with tragedies in recent weeks.

"We know there are broader issues ongoing as they pertain to mental health illness that's ongoing not only in our region, but in our state and in our country as well as accessibility to firearms," Abdullah Hammoud said. "We're hoping those in the right position of power do act on this. It's about time that we had solutions."

The danger of someone in the midst of a mental health crisis became one of the leading stories this week after Detroit police shot and killed a 20-year-old man who was armed with a knife and suffering his own kind of mental break.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Porter Burks had a pocket knife when he began charging police, who returned fire and shot 38 rounds in three seconds. On Thursday, family of Burks announced through their attorney they would be suing the Detroit Police Department and the officers who shot the man.

Geoffrey Fieger chastised the chief for how the department handled the shooting - referring to the officers as a ‘firing squad’ who 'executed Burks. However, the Southfield attorney did admit he agreed with White on one thing: police should not be in charge of managing someone in the middle of a mental health break.

"I think he is correct and tried to communicate to the public an essential problem that occurs in the state and many others," he said, referencing the state's closure of its mental health facilities when he ran for governor decades ago. "The state of Michigan at that time defended mental health."

Former Gov. John Engler closed most of the state's remaining mental health facilities following decades of shuttering the institutions intended to care for individuals with mental health problems. As of 2016, Michigan had only 7.3 beds per 100,000 people intended for psychiatric care.

Often times, the first individuals to come into contact with someone suffering a mental break are police. While it can require years of training and education to learn how to deescalate situations involving someone in the midst of a crisis, police often are not the people with that experience.

The outcomes can sometimes be fatal.

The mixture of accessibility to firearms has only exasperated the problem that police come face-to-face with. In a statement made Thursday, Detroit Police pushed back on Fieger's accusations he made during his press conference before lamenting that "our officers are having to confront a growing number of cases of armed individuals suffering from mental illness in our community."