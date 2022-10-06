Family of Porter Burks to hold press conference after 20-year-old's fatal shooting by Detroit police

Family of the 20-year-old Detroit man who was shot by police who was armed with a knife and in the midst of a mental health crisis will address potential legal action Thursday.

Family of Porter Burks have retained Attorney Geoffrey Fieger to represent them in there case, after Detroit police gave details into the moments leading up to the shooting.

The family is expected to speak around 10:30 a.m. in Southfield.

The fatal shooting happened Sunday morning after family called police in an effort to get Burks in a hospital for treatment for mental illness. Burks reportedly had an 8-inch knife when he charged police. Officers responded by firing 38 rounds in 3 seconds, body camera footage released Tuesday showed.

Chief James White said the officer who communicated with Burks prior to the shooting had crisis intervention training.

But despite four minutes of trying to convince Burks to drop the knife, he eventually ran toward them. White said the officers were in fear for their lives.

"This is a tragic situation. Anytime we use force is not a desired outcome. Anytime we use fatal force, it's a tragic outcome," he said, later lamenting the state of mental health services available in the state.

"A mental health crisis in our city and in our country and we really need to help the police and address it because it can't be just the police," he said.

Police said Burks had schizophrenia and stabbed three family members - including a 7-year-old - the past three years. At one point, he was committed to a mental health institution, which he later escaped from. It took four officers to take him into custody and multiple Taser deployments during that escape.

"This is a system that has failed Mr. Burks and Mr. Burks' family," White said. "We need help with the system. Officers are routinely put into this mode and, candidly, we're seeing more and more violent episodes."

RELATED: ‘There’s nowhere for them to go;' Fatal shooting of Porter Burks spotlights need for better mental health care

But family is unconvinced by the argument.

The five officers who were on scene for the shooting remain on administrative leave.