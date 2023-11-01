Dearborn Fire chief charged with driving drunk 2 days after job gets reinstated

The Dearborn Fire chief was charged with drunk driving on Wednesday - just days after getting his job back.

Chief Joseph Murray was reinstated as chief on Monday while today the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged him with two counts of operating while intoxicated. He is expected to be arraigned this month.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud released a statement earlier this week saying after careful consideration his administration decided to reinstate Murray - who had been on administrative leave pending review of the case by the City.

"The choice to retain Chief Murray derives from balancing a two-decades-long career in public service and the humility to not evaluate an individual in their darkest moments," Hammoud said in the statement. "I am confident that Dearborn residents will be served well by Chief Murray as he works towards continuing his duties in full."

Back in August, Murray was pulled over for speeding and weaving between lanes on Telegraph and Dartmouth in Dearborn Heights just before 3 a.m.

He refused a breathalyzer -- and failed field sobriety tests -- that were caught on a police body cam.

"I feel like I need to wait for a lawyer," he said before being detained.

He was later taken to a local hospital for a blood draw after police received a warrant. The results of the draw have not been released.

However, Murray wasn't let out of lockup until about 10 hours after his arrest.

Murray has been a firefighter since 2001, and with Dearborn since 2004. He has served as chief for 11 years.