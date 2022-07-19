Dearborn man designs survey to rate police officers, provide feedback to chiefs

New tech provides police chiefs with access how the public feels their officers are doing.

Dearborn software engineer Mohammed Kassem and two friends from Wayne State University founded Guardian Score.

Guardian Score gives you the power to rate police officers, using a QR code assigned to officers on their business cards. That code is linked to an anonymous survey and a rating scale. The department must be enrolled with Guardian Score for this service.

"That information gets bundles up and gets shows in a dashboard to be reviewed by chiefs or administration," Kassem said.

Fellow founders have a law enforcement background.

"It actually sits right in the middle, so we accommodate for the police officers as well as the community members," Kassem said.

Officials can then look at the scores and make improvements within their departments.

Guardian Score is working to expand. Right now they have relationships with departments in Virginia and Pennsylvania, and now they’re looking to tap into the Michigan market.

The Brownstown Police Department recently started using a similar service, Know Your Force.

"We really wanted to see what people are thinking about our officers," said Det./Lt. Andrew Starzec. "We put out my QR code and the chief’s QR code, and some were nice, some were honest."

When Brownstown rolls out officer QR codes to the public, there will be two questions.

"You can write whatever you can, that’s correct. It’s freeform, and there are not character limits -- you can write a whole paper in there," Starzec said.

He said he will check responses every day.