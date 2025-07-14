Defense of man on trial for keeping woman as sex slave: 'Being kinky is not a crime'

The Brief A jury is deliberating in the case of a Detroit man accused of luring a woman and keeping her as his sex slave. Andrew Payne is charged in the sex assault and torture case that began in 2022. Payne's defense is that it was consensual, the woman said she was told about a fake job, held at gunpoint, and sexually assaulted.



Jury deliberations have begun for a Detroit man accused of heinous sex crimes.

The backstory:

Accused of kidnapping, torture and sexual assault, defendant Andrew Payne testified that it was all consensual.

Attorney: "Did you intentionally force yourself on her sexually?"

Payne: "No."

Attorney: "Did you intentionally keep her there against her will?"

Payne: "No."

Attorney: "Did you view this as a money for sex situation?"

Payne: "Yes."

Prosecutors say in 2022, he lured a college friend to his dilapidated home on Detroit’s east side.

She thought she was going to a job interview at the church across the street that Payne said he had arranged with the pastor – but that was a lie.

Prosecuting attorney: "You admit that the messages that were sent, that we saw, about this job, all fake?"

Payne: "Yes."

Prosecuting attorney: "All a lie?"

Payne: "Yes."

This is what the jury heard from the alleged victim last week:

"I turn around and he has a gun in his hand," she said. "I was nervous – my heart started pumping really fast. I just stood there – just in fear.

"He said that I would be his sex slave for a year. It was terrifying."

She testified she was a virgin – that Payne photographed and sexually assaulted her in multiple ways.

She escaped from a second-story window after two days.

The other side:

Payne says the entire interaction was agreed-upon role play and he was going to pay her – but didn’t.

Prosecuting attorney: "And you think that Miss ****** made all this stuff up because you were mad at her, correct?"

Payne: "No – because I didn't pay her."

Prosecuting attorney: "Because you didn’t pay her?"

Payne: "Yes."

Payne’s attorney told jurors not to judge the case based on his sexual proclivities.

"Being kinky is not a crime – being gross is not a crime," he said. "This case boils down to knowledge, consent, and intent."

And prosecutors say the victim had no knowledge, consent, or intent – and that Payne lied before - and he’s lying again now.

"Going to that house, thinking again that she was going to an interview, and there was no communication about role-playing, sexual fantasies," the prosecutor said. "From her testimony alone, it’s clear that she had no idea that this was even going to happen," the prosecuting attorney said.

Jury deliberations are underway.