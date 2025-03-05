‘Delete these messages’: Detroit cop accused of illicit texts to 6th grade stepdaughter

The Brief Earl Anderson, 37, is facing charges after he allegedly sent his 12-year-old stepdaughter inappropriate texts. In the texts, Anderson allegedly encouraged her to hide messages from her dad. Anderson also allegedly told the girl he would treat her like a grown up.



A Detroit Police Officer and stepdad to a 6th grade girl is suspended from the force and facing prison time after Warren police said he sent inappropriate texts to his stepdaughter.

Earl Raynard Anderson Jr. is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, after Warren Police said he sent his 12-year-old stepdaughter inappropriate texts and encouraged her to delete them.

In the texts, shared with FOX 2 by the girl's father Brandyn Harris, Anderson allegedly promised he wouldn't treat her like a child.

"'I’m going to treat you like you’re grown'. That’s what really got me. And the ‘delete these messages’ and just grooming," said Harris.

What they're saying:

The texts, which all came early in the morning, all allegedly came from Harris and were shared with FOX 2.

They start with Harris asking her what game she's playing and invited her to play Sims FreePlay. But the texts move to something more inappropriate as he encourages her to keep their texts secret.

"If u wanna keep texting u will have to keep our conversation between me and u. On some friendly type stuff?" he wrote.

The girl responded that her dad goes through her phone.

"Oh lol. Well delete these messages. If u figure something out let me know...We going to take a family trip soon too," he said.

He then offered her a second phone and she said she had an iPad.

"Ur iPad is connected to ur iPhone so ur message can be seen. Create a new text now number or something idk. But delete these messages and from ur trash. Let me know when u create a safe line to text u on," he wrote.

The little girl said she created a new account and reiterated that her dad goes through her devices. He again encouraged her to delete the texts.

"Oh. If u find a safe way for us to text let me know. But make sure u delete all these text messages even in ur messages trash. Nice talking to u tho," he said.

Detroit Police officer Earl Anderson is accused of sending inappropriate texts to his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

Towards the end of the texts, he says she's old enough.

"U can be real with me. I don't care if u curse or be ur self. I won't tell ur people," he wrote. Then he said. "I'm gonna treat u like ur grown ur mature enough."

But the little girl didn't bite on the bait. Instead, she went to her aunt.

"She felt like something was off and I really salute her and I thank her everyday – still now," Harris said.

Harris then went to the police and Chief Todd Bettison said Anderson was suspended immediately. He also said they're trying to get him off payroll as soon as possible.

Harris wants other parents to keep an eye on their kids.

"Just be aware. Check them phones," said Harris.

Anderson is charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. He's being held on a $200,000 cash bond.

Harris has another daughter, a 10-year-old, that was also around Anderson. There was no reported contact there.