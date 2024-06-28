Deputy Bradley Reckling to be laid to rest Friday after fatal shooting last weekend

Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling will be laid to rest Friday in Auburn Hills.

A viewing for the fallen deputy will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills, with the funeral immediately following.

Reckling, a member of the OCSO's stolen vehicle unit, was shot and killed last weekend in Detroit. He was behind an SUV that had been stolen in Madison Heights in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side late Saturday when the vehicle suddenly stopped and people got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest. Two other detectives who were nearby in their own vehicles were not hit.

After a perimeter was set up, three people were taken into custody. One of those people, Karim Blake Moore, 18, has been charged with three counts of lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation and one count of resisting arrest. The others are being held on unrelated charges, but haven't been charged in connection with Reckling's murder.

Reckling, a nine-year veteran of the force, leaves behind a wife and three children, and had a fourth child on the way.

"I just wanted everybody to hear who Brad was from the perspective of the people who loved him most," his widow Jacqueline Reckling said. "He was everything that was good and truly an exceptional human being."

The sheriff's office has Mission Oakland, a charity where all donations will go to the Reckling family.

Donate to Mission Oakland here.