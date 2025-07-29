Deputy Reckling murder: 18-year-old pleads guilty to killing Oakland County deputy

The 18-year-old man charged killing Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling over a year ago has pleaded guilty to murder charges.

Ramon Debose, 18, pleaded guilty to murder and felony firearm charges on Tuesday. Debose was one of three men in a car that Reckling was chasing when prosecutors said Debose opened fire and killed the Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy.

In May, Karim Moore, 19, pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, felony firearms, and conducting a criminal enterprise. He was the first suspect to be sentenced in what Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said was an ambush last June.

The backstory:

Reckling was part of the sheriff's office's stolen vehicle unit. They were called for a stolen vehicle investigation after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights during the day of June 22.

Around 10:50 p.m. that night, Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side when the vehicle suddenly stopped and the occupants got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest.

The suspects ran three blocks from the scene after shooting Reckling, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney during Moore's arraignment. But using a dog track, the suspects were located on the porch of someone they did not know.

The two other detectives who were nearby in their own vehicles were not hit.

Deputy Bradley Reckling (Photo: OCSO)

Reckling was a married father of three kids and a fourth on the way when he was shot and killed.

His wife, Jacklyn, was in court when Moore was sentenced in May after pleading guilty to three felonies, including conducting a criminal enterprise, receiving stolen property, and felony firearm.

A third suspect, Marquis Goins, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Debose, the only one of the three charged with murder, will be sentenced on Aug. 22. As part of his guilty plea, he'll be sentenced to between 33 and 60 years.