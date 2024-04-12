Detectives investigating multiple shootings at Pontiac's North Hill Farms Apartments

article

Investigators with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are investigating two shootings that happened this week at Pontiac's North Hill Farms Apartments.

The first shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office said a 20-year-old man was shot in the upper torso by two men who shot into an apartment before fleeing in a vehicle.

The second shooting happened during a party in the parking lot early Wednesday. Just before 12:30 a.m., someone started shooting in a group of people, hitting three victims. Two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while 24-year-old Rayjon Barnes was killed.

Residents at North Hill Farms say the complex is plagued with violence, and they are tired of it.

"In just a little bit over a year, we've had, right within a 50-foot radius, we've had three separate shootings where people have been injured," resident Stacey Gelow said. "This is constant. The good people that are in here are fed up with it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.