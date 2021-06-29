Detroit man charged in connection with hit-and-run that killed Mt. Clemens bicyclist

A Detroit man is facing charges after he is accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Mt. Clemens earlier this month.

Adrian Williamson, 23, is charged with driving on a suspended, revoked, or denied license, causing death; failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, causing death; failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death; and a moving violation causing death.

Adrian Williamson

A passerby saw a bicyclist on the ground on Gratiot Avenue just south of Cass Avenue around 10:40 p.m. June 18. That bicyclist, Ross Richards, 52, had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Macomb County sheriff's deputies used wreckage from the crash scene to determine that Richards was hit by a Ford truck. During an investigation, deputies said they located Williamson. His Ford truck had damage consistent with the crash, authorities said.

Deputies found additional evidence while executing a search warrant, authorities said.

Williamson was given a $50,000/10% cash/surety bond. If he posts bond, he will have to wear a tether. A preliminary exam is scheduled for July 6.