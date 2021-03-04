Detroit administers 10,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine, expands eligibility

Detroit reached a milestone this week in the fight against COVID-19.

"The health department has administered its 100,000th vaccine dose," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The city also expanded its eligibility this week to include manufacturing workers and people 50 and older who have chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease and cancer.

"Any Detroiter age 50 or older who has a chronic medical condition, you can call right now and get the vaccine next week," Duggan said.

Mike Duggan provides a COVID-19 update on March 4, 2021 in Detroit.

If you have a chronic condition and are getting a vaccine, you must provide proof of your condition. Duggan said a pill bottle or letter from a doctor is sufficient proof.

Duggan also addressed the newest COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccination.

"Johnson & Johnson is a good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best and I am going to do everything I can to make sure residents of Detroit get the best," Duggan said. "This week we’ve received 29,000 Modena and Pfizer vaccines."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine came in last in terms of effectiveness when compared to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but doctors, including Dr. Matthew Sims, the director of Infectious Disease Research at Beaumont Health, said the new vaccine is safe and effective.

"The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are really just higher than we ever expected, right? Ninety-five percent," Sims said. "Now, what can we say about the J&J vaccine? It is safe. It is effective. It meets all those requirements. It's in the 70s."

