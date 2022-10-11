Detroit again named 2nd worst city to drive in

article

A study named Detroit as the second-worst city to drive in, again.

WalletHub ranked Detroit in the same position last year. The Motor City falls below just Philadelphia.

Other cities at the bottom of the list include Oakland, Calif., San Francisco, and Chicago.

The finance website analyzed a variety of factors to rank the best and worst places to drive. The cost of ownership and maintenance, access to vehicles and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, and safety were considered.

While Detroit is one of the worst, it didn't rank in any individual categories, such as how likely a crash is. Last year Detroit was ranked as having one of the highest car theft rates.

The top five best cities to drive in, according to the study, are Raleigh, N.C., Plano, Texas, Corpus Christi, Texas, Greensboro, N.C., and Winston-Salem, N.C.