Detroit Animal Care and Control getting new $5 million facility

A new, larger facility will be built for Detroit Animal Care and Control.

DACC has been plagued with overcrowding, especially recently. The shelter even waived all adoptions fees at the end of last month because it had so many animals.

There are around 84 kennels inside the current shelter.

Soon, there will be more space.

Work on the new $5 million facility at Russell and Ferry will start later this year. The shelter will have 200 kennels, as well as a full-service veterinary clinic, more space for care, and more room for customers.

Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.