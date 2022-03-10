Detroit at Work offering scholarship money for residents of any age to pursue middle class jobs

Damon Johnson is a participant in the Skills for Life program - it’s one of several scholarship programs being offered through Detroit at Work.



"Coming into the program when I first got here in 2020, I experienced heavy machinery equipment, I have training for that - so that was a good part of it," he said. "And then with Skills for Life, that just set me aboard, gave me a CDL, it gave me a background where I can reach out for bigger and better jobs.

Before Johnson started the program, he was doing home improvement. He says he's learned a lot. the instruction key to his leadership role at the Blight Remediation Division in Detroit, and what can come next. He’s not alone.

"With Skills for Life, we expect to serve over the life of the American Rescue Plan up 2,200 Detroiters in that program alone," said Nicole Sherard-Freeman, Econ. Dev. & Detroit at Work.

That’s not the only scholarship program. There are other ways Detroiters can advance their skills and get some money while doing it - a program to earn a high school diploma or GED for example, and more.

"As long as you are 18 or older and looking for an opportunity to build your skillset, for your next opportunity, or maybe your first opportunity, if you are small business owner, or someone who is thinking about a small business, but has not taken those first steps, if you are someone who wants to take part in the opportunity unfolding in Detroit right now, the Detroit at Work scholarship is for you."



A total of $100 million is going towards scholarships and construction, manufacturing, health, and environmental trades.

It is about meeting Detroiters wherever they are, creating a pathway to middle-class jobs and careers, while developing skillsets for the future.

"No matter what happened over the course of your life, if you are 18, 28, 48 or 68," Freeman said. "If you don't have the skills or credentials that you know you are going to need, to take part in all the opportunities that are unfolding in Detroit, now is the time."

Online: detroitatwork.com

