Detroit-bound flight from France diverted to Canada due to Ebola concerns

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The Brief On Wednesday, a flight from Charles de Gaulle diverted its course from DTW to Montreal. On the flight was a passenger from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Due to a widening outbreak of Ebola in parts of Africa, the US restricted travel from Congo, Uganda and South Sudan on May 17.



A flight from France to Detroit Metro Airport was diverted, so a passenger could be removed from the plane because of Ebola concerns.

What we know:

On Wednesday, a flight from Charles de Gaulle diverted its course from DTW to Montreal. On the flight was a passenger from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. A CBP spokesperson says the passenger should not have been on the flight as the US restricted travel from Congo, Uganda and South Sudan on May 17 due to a widening outbreak of Ebola in parts of Africa.

The passenger was discovered on the plane, leading to the flight being diverted to Canada, where they were removed. The passenger has not been confirmed to be infected with Ebola as of Wednesday evening.

The flight landed in DTW at 8:20 p.m.

FOX 2 reached out to DTW for confirmation, in which they replied:

"Regarding your inquiry, you will need to contact Customs & Border Protection or the CDC."

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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