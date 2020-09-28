Detroit closing COVID-19 test facility at State Fairgrounds, moving into rec center

After serving as the city's drive-thru testing site for the majority of the COVID-19 outbreak, Detroit's outdoor screening facility is moving away from the old state fairgrounds.

COVID-19 testing for Detroit residents will move indoors at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center at 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Adapting to cooler temperatures while getting a better handle on the virus, city officials believed a move indoors would be necessitated before long.

Detroit's drive-thru testing site at the State Fairgrounds.

Free COVID-19 testing will still be available to any resident from Wayne, Oakland, or Macomb County after the facility moves on Tuesday.

During its peak testing time, more than 1,200 tests were being conducted per day at the State Fairgrounds, resulting in more than 55,000 tests being conducted.

Officials said Detroit's drive-thru testing became a model for the country in how to streamline efforts to screen for the virus.

"The team that has been running the testing site at the Fairgrounds did an extraordinary job making it smooth and efficient for Detroiters and our suburban neighbors to have convenient access to testing," said Mayor Mike Duggan in a statement. "I am confident that the new site will run just as well and that we'll continue to contain the spread of the virus through the knowledge of who has it and who doesn't."

Detroit's chief operating officer said the new location will be able to accommodate the same volume of tests per day, but noted current demand had dropped to between 200-300 daily.

Construction is also set to begin at the old State Fairgrounds on a new Amazon distribution center in October. The $400 million building will be constructed on a 142-acre plot of land.

Testing will open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you'd like to make an appointment, you can contact the call center from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (313) 230-0505.