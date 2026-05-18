Twerking for your vote: Detroit 13th Congressional Candidate not shy on social media

The Brief Shelbie Campbell is running for Michigan's 13th Congressional District, and is posting proactive videos on social media to build her brand. The 32-year-old mother and law student is active on TikTok and not shy about her past.



Twerking for your vote? Getting people to the poles? Making cheeks blush in an attempt to clench votes?

The puns write themselves, but that doesn't mean Shelbie Campbell is any less serious about her run for Congress. The candidate is leaning on her social media following and leveraging provacative posts to build momentum for a shot at Michigan's 13th Congressional District.

Big picture view:

A dive into Campbell's TikTok reveals a mixture of dance videos and political commentary.

But the short clips are only a window into what is a very serious campaign for office. She advocates for women in leadership, arguing Detroit hasn't had female representation in decades.

She wants education reform and systemic fixes to housing and health care.

And as a line worker and third-generation UAW member, she is in favor of better wages for the service and labor industry.

Dig deeper:

Campbell is currently in law school at Detroit Mercy. While she is not shy about her background — going as far as to post four separate mug shots from previous arrests — the 32-year-old single mom says accountability is "the only way to learn from our mistakes and grow together as a community."

And in her pitch to voters deciding between her and incumbent Shri Thanedar, she said he has a hard time empathizing with those considering who to head to the polls for.

"I just want younger people in office and he’s a millionaire and I don’t have that and he does so it's very hard for him to relate to the people," she told FOX 2.

Twerking for votes

Campbell also does not plan to stop posting videos. Sex sells and in her eyes, it's not a bad way to build her brand.

"I don’t do OnlyFans like everyone keeps saying. I was just having fun, I’m young and I’m taking advantage of social media," she said.

In one video, she seizes on one of the many derogatory terms that others have called her.

"They were calling me a c*** so I just like to be sarcastic and if you’re going to call me names I’m going to make you feel awkward for doing so," she said. "I'm just going to dish it back because why do you think you can talk to me like that?"

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to Thanedar's campaign for comment.