Detroit cop's OnlyFans page • Explosive details in Jeweler's murder • Woman claims feces was in Subway meal

A Detroit cop is off the force after the department discovered her racy OnlyFans page, new explosive developments point to a new suspect in the investigation of a famous jeweler's murder, and questions rise after a Subway customer claimed she found poop in her sandwich: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Detroit cop off job after racy OnlyFans page discovered. A Detroit police officer is off the force after the department learned of her OnlyFans account. The director of DPD's Professional Standards Division said an investigation was launched and she was suspended. By then Janelle Zielinski had already resigned.

2. Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson. The plot behind the alleged murder of a famous jeweler in Oak Park became more twisted after sources told FOX 2 that an attorney may behind the death of Dan Hutchinson. Explosive details learned by Jessica Dupnack revealed that police believe the lawyer that helped write Hutchinson's will had written himself into the legal document as well.

3. 'That's not chocolate': Michigan woman claims Subway sandwich had feces on it. A Michigan State University senior claims a sandwich she ordered from an East Lansing Subway had an extra topping she didn't ask for – feces. Kelsey Coyne posted a TikTok after discovering what she thinks was poop on her lunch.

4. NASA spacecraft set to intentionally crash into an asteroid to help save Earth. NASA will use a spacecraft later this month to test a planetary-defense method that could one day save Earth. The Double Asteroid Redirect Test spacecraft, otherwise known as DART, will be used as a battering ram to crash into an asteroid not far from Earth on Sept. 26. The mission is an international collaboration to protect the globe from future asteroid impacts.

Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system. Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben (NASA)

5. Walled Lake man who killed wife, dog sought mental health help days before attack, daughter says. A Walled Lake man who killed his wife and dog and shot his daughter early Sunday had tried to get mental health help days before the attack, his other daughter said. Igor Lanis, 54, was shot and killed by police after murdering his wife and the family dog. His 25-year-old daughter Rachel was hurt but survived.

6. Missing 27-year-old Taylor man found dead in wooded area. A Taylor man who went missing in early September was found dead on Thursday. According to officials, the body of Kyle Laski, 27, was located in a wooded area near Goddard and Allen Road in Taylor.

7. 4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals. Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their father Joses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.

8. Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores

Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.

Marie Matthews (left) and Najayda Shaniece Poindexter

9. Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody. A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.

10. Trooper escorts family to hospital after pulling them over for speeding

An Oklahoma family is sending much gratitude to a state trooper for escorting them to the hospital after initially pulling them over for speeding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on September 2, Margie Manning, a 6-year-old girl, was kicked multiple times by her horse.