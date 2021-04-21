Detroit Federation of Paraprofessionals requests more support from district after member dies of Covid

A group representing para-educators and food service employees that work in Detroit public schools is criticizing the district's decision to reopen learning centers and mandating its members to return to work.

In-person learning won't resume at Detroit Public Schools until at least May 11, the superintendent confirmed last week.

The president of the Detroit Federation of Paraprofessionals requested the district to make in-person work voluntary and that those that do go into work are adequately compensated with regards to the health risks.

The request comes after one of DFP's own died of COVID-19.

"At a time when one of our members has died from COVID-19 and rates are skyrocketing in Detroit, we continue to feel that the district views our members as expendable, second-class employees," said President Donna Jackson.

The district has been remote for much of April after it decided to wait a couple of weeks after spring break to open in-person learning after coronavirus cases rocketed through the city.

A benchmark of 5% positive testing or lower in the city was previously established as required before students could go back. However, the learning centers have remained open for students that need help the most and plan on taking standardized testing.

"We are extremely concerned about the district’s decision to move forward with requiring our members report in-person on Wednesday, April 21. COVID-19 is surging in our city," read an open letter to the school board from Jackson. "Our members have continually risked their health during this pandemic. The current conditions are extremely threatening."

The letter cited a lack of support from the district in the wake of a member's death.