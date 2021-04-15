Detroit school district to pause in-person learning until May 11

The Detroit Public Schools Community District will pause from face-to-face instruction at least until the May 11 school board meeting while the district continues to monitor infection rates.

The school board voted in a special meeting Thursday for the pause while COVID-19 cases are surging throughout the state.

DPSCD says Learning Centers will open starting April 26 for ESE students and any student who need in-person support. Additionally, this will allow students who desire to take state tests to do so in the buildings.

According to the district, permit teachers who want to go into the classroom to teach students, the ability to do so, provided that they have students whose families desire to have that instruction.

The district's plan also states that beginning on April 26, it will begin weekly COVID-19 testing with saliva tests of students and staff who have returned to the learning centers.

For more information go to:

www.detroitk12.org/health

www.detroitk12.org