Michigan announces more than 40 new COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Michigan reported 43 new COVID-19 outbreaks in schools on Monday, April 19.

Each week, local health departments report school virus data to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state posts those updates weekly on Mondays.

School officials have attributed many of these outbreaks to activities and gatherings outside of the classroom, such as sports and students hanging out with friends.