Detroit Fire Department review highlights need for more mental health, substance use resources

The city of Detroit will provide more resources to its fire department employees after an audit revealed the extensive stress and trauma they are under.

The review into the Detroit Fire Department started earlier this year after two employees were involved in on-duty alcohol-related crashes.

Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallett led the review that included speaking with 225 employees, both firefighters and EMS workers, from five firehouses. They were asked questions that helped better understand the mental and emotional toll they are under.

Fire personnel are at an increased risk for depression, PTSD, and suicide. However, the review questions found that many of them did not know about resources available to help them.

The review suggested the department have a more robust peer-to-peer counseling program that is staffed at all times by no fewer than four counselors who are members of the department, as well as changes to leave policy to allow department members to access substance abuse treatment.

Based on the findings, Mallett will study a Boston program to develop a program that better supports Detroit's firefighters and EMS workers. He expects to have an implementation plan developed within the next 60 days and for the program to be in place later this summer.

"What we learned from this process is that many of our firefighters and medics are struggling to cope with the trauma and stress they face every day and that we, as a city and a department, have not done enough to support them," Mallett said. "Instead of having a robust peer support program to turn to, some turned to alcohol or other inappropriate behavior as a coping mechanism. It’s not right that we ask these men and women to be there for us during our time of crisis and we haven’t been there for them during theirs."

Read the full audit below: