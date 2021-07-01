Detroit residents still managing the fallout from weekend flooding can pick up supplies to clean up their homes at two sites in the city.

Buckets, brooms, mops, sponges, gloves, masks, and liquid cleaner will be distributed for the next two days.

The supplies will be available via drive-thru so residents don't need to exit their vehicles.

Pickup is located at:

Patton Recreation Center - 2301 Woodmere

Samaritan Center - 5555 Conner

The supplies will be available to be distributed July 1 and July 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both Detroit and Dearborn were battered by heavy rain and subsequent flooding over the weekend after a series of storms swept through the Midwest and Michigan. While standing water and damage remains on some freeways, most flooding has disappeared from homes.

Piles of damaged possessions lined the streets of the two cities after they were submerged underwater.

In Dearborn, volunteers were out helping households, but officials said more personnel were needed to mitigate the damage.