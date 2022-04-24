Detroit Heals Detroit solidarity rally for Patrick Lyoya on Sunday

Detroit Heals Detroit stood in solidarity with Patrick Lyoya's family at The Spirit of Detroit on Sunday.

"We really just want justice. We do not trust the police to investigate the police, so we want a separate investigation to be done beyond that," said Sirrita Darby from Detroit Heals Detroit.

Lyoya was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4th. The officer stopped him for what was said to be improper plates.

"My son is here today. I don't want him to have to walk into a space and have to feel like he doesn't belong there, or he feels like he's going to be killed just for being at that space or being killed for just simply being," Sirrita said.

Lyoya was unarmed and face down on the ground when he was shot. The officer was on top of him and could be heard in the video demanding that he takes his hand off the officer's tazer.

The officer's name has not been released. The group organizers are asking for the name to be released, to see him prosecuted, and for an independent investigation to be conducted.

"These are our demands we're standing in solidarity, and we're ready to ask for justice for Patrick today," Sirrita said.

"In order for us to rebuild the trust we have to rebuild the system, and it can't be reformed we have to be honest about that so when we're talking about defund and abolish the police we really mean it," Sirrita said. "Create a separate system that's actually created by communities to where we can feel safe in our own communities and not feel like when we're walking up the street we're going to get harmed, or we're gonna get shot and not be here tomorrow."

"When you don't heal from your trauma, it goes on generations and generations," said Perriel Pace from Detroit Heals Detroit.

Michigan State Police are investigating and forwarding updates to the Kent County prosecutor who will make the decision on charges.