Detroit man accused of attacking officers outside Southfield Police Department

A Detroit man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked two Southfield police officers.

Isaac Williams Pettiford, 45, is accused of attacking two officers when they walked out of the Southfield Police Department on Friday morning.

Isaac Williams Pettiford

Police said Pettiford was sitting on a bench outside the department. When the officers came outside, he asked for directions to Target before allegedly going after the officers and trying to grab an officer's gun.

"It was very quick. He didn't seem like a threat at first," Officer Cole Armil said.

Pettiford was charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer . HIs bond was set at $20,000 cash/surety.

Advertisement

Police said he has a record. In 2014 he tried to assault staff at federal court. Three years later, he was facing federal gun charges but was found not mentally competent to serve time.