Detroit man accused of shooting gun in air to 'terrorize' victim in Eastpointe

A Detroit man is accused of shooting a gun into the air "to terrorize the victim" during a domestic dispute Wednesday in Eastpointe.

Police were called to the 24000 block of Phlox on reports that a suspect, later identified as Early Lamont Jones, 34, was shooting a gun into the air from his vehicle. When officers got there, Jones was gone.

Police tracked him to his home, where he was stopped by Detroit police when he left. He was arrested without incident.

Detectives said they searched Jones' home and found evidence.

He was charged with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, dangerous weapon-unlawful intent, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.