Detroit man accused of shooting at, stabbing co-worker

article

A Detroit man is accused of shooting at and later stabbing a person he works with at a Warren business.

According to the Macomb County prosecutor, Lequan Denelle Brown, 47, shot at the victim's vehicle while they were both driving in the area of Van Dyke Ave and I-696 after they both left work on Feb. 13.

Later that day, both men returned to work, and Brown allegedly attacked the victim with a knife. The victim suffered severe stab wounds but has since been released from a hospital.

Brown was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and felony firearm. He is charged as a habitual third offender. He was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond and referred for a mental health evaluation.

"Our community will not tolerate acts of violence, whether in the workplace or on the road," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "This assault is a reminder that road rage and aggressive behavior have no place in our society. We will hold individuals accountable for their actions to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone."