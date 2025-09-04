Detroit man to be sentenced for 2021 deadly crash in stolen Jeep

The Brief A man who hit and killed a woman when he was 17 will be sentenced Thursday. Angelo Smith was in a stolen Jeep and fleeing police when he ran a red light in Sterling Heights and hit the victim. He pleaded no contest to several charges, including second-degree homicide, in July.



A Detroit man who hit and killed a woman while fleeing Sterling Heights police in a stolen vehicle when he was 17 will learn his sentence Thursday.

Angelo Rickey Smith, 21, is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Watch live above.

The backstory:

Authorities said Smith and three other men broke into a Washington Township car dealership in April 2021 and stole several vehicles. This led to police chasing Smith, who at times exceeded 130 mph while fleeing south on M-53.

During this chase, authorities say Smith ran a red light at 15 Mile in Sterling Heights and hit two vehicles. This crash killed a 20-year-old woman.

Earlier this summer, Smith pleaded no contest to second-degree homicide, first-degree fleeing and eluding, breaking and entering a building with intent, and larceny in a building.