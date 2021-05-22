Detroit man charged in fatal gas station triple shooting

Timothy Charles McGhee Jr, 22, was charged by Prosecutor Kym Worthy Saturday in the fatal shooting of Morgan Dawkins, 19, and the non-fatal shooting of Angel Davis, 19, and Tyree Harris, 28.

RELATED: Innocent woman shot and killed at Detroit gas station

On May 19th around 12:45 p.m., Detroit police officers were sent to a gas station at the intersection of Conant Street and East Outer Drive for a reported shooting.

When they arrived they located Ms. Dawkins lying face down and unresponsive and the two surviving victims with gunshot wounds.

All three victims were sent to a local hospital where Ms. Dawkins was pronounced deceased.

Allegedly a verbal altercation between McGhee and Mr. Harris escalated and McGhee fired a gun fatally shooting Ms. Dawkins and injuring Ms. Davis and Mr. Harris.

Ms. Dawkins was not involved with the defendant or the other men, she was an innocent bystander.

RELATED: Young mom victim of shooting at Detroit gas station, grandmother says shooter 'doesn't deserve to live'

Advertisement

Timothy Charles McGhee Jr. was charged with one count of First Degree Murder, six counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, and seven counts of Felony Firearm.