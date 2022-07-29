Detroit man charged with sexually assaulting hospital patient turns self in

article

The Detroit man charged with sexually assaulting a patient while he was working at a Pontiac-based hospital has turned himself in.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said late Thursday night that Kevin Blanks turned himself into Detroit police's Fugitive Apprehension Team around 8 p.m.

A warrant had previously been signed by an Oakland County judge for Blanks' arrest after he was fired from his job at the Pontiac General Hospital.

Blanks worked as a mental health technician on the psychiatric floor in the hospital during the night shift, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

In a release, police said the assault happened on July 14. Detectives from the sheriff's office who were dispatched to the hospital for a sexual assault complaint spoke with staff during their investigation.

The 56-year-old was soon identified and charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree after he had sex with an 18-year-old at the hospital.